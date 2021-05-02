



Cutting down of trees in Abuja attracts fine of N100, 000 per tree — FCTA

The Department of Parks and Recreation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced a fine of N100, 000 for cutting down tree planted in private compounds without permission from the government. Director of the Department, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeez, who announced this at the weekend, declared that anyone caught cutting down grown-up trees both […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune