Marwa, NDLEA and the Houdini Act

One of the things Nigerians have become accustomed to in the past three months is the constant piece of news about arrested drug traffickers, stories of intercepted consignments of illicit substances, and heartwarming reports of commendations from governments of other countries about Nigeria’s serious efforts to curb and combat drug trafficking and drug abuse.

This has become a sort of weekly digest. For ordinary Nigerians and the elite, there is suddenly light about the pervasiveness of drugs in Nigeria. And for the country’s anti-narcotics organisation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, there is a gale of public appreciation. Hence, it did not escape the notice of the…