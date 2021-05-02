Catch Up On Trendy Stories Of The Previous Week | The Guardian Nigeria News

The past week was a mix of celebrations and shaming; from historic wins at the Oscars to celebrities being called out for their speech and actions. Here is a rundown of the events of last week:

Head To Head

Yoruba Actor Iyabo Ojo and her colleague Yomi Fabiyi have gone head to head over their different stance on the defilement case of their peer, 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Fabiyi, demanding evidence first, shared a cryptic message on his IG page urging his colleagues not to be in a hurry to crucify Baba Ijesha. He added that they should first ensure that law enforcement officers have done their investigation.

This did not go well with Iyabo Ojo, who without mincing words slammed the actor for sympathising with Baba Ijesha.

Historic Wins

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday. And it was a night of historic wins. Chloé Zhao won the best director for…