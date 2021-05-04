



FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to June 30, as enrollment hits 54 million

The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to the 30th of June, 2021. This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune