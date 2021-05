Tribune Online

Thunder kills over 12 cows in Delta community

No fewer than a dozen of cows have been reportedly struck dead by thunder at Urhodo-Ovu community of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. Our reporter gathered that the thunder, struck following a light rain killing over 12 cows grazing on farmland while the herders fled the scene in fear. It could not […]

Thunder kills over 12 cows in Delta community

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune