Tribune Online

Buhari felicitates Sports minister Dare at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 55th birthday. In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr Garba Shehu and made available to newsmen on Friday. It read: “The President thanks the Minister for the positive […]

Buhari felicitates Sports minister Dare at 55

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune