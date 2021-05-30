



The day I wrote a suicide note, my father tied me up like a criminal —Kasali

Popular cleric, Reverend Yomi Kasali, is the Senior Pastor at Foundation of Truth Assembly Church. He told SEGUN KASALI the story of his unusual childhood. You almost lost your life twice. Yes. I went to preach but they were anti-God in that community. So, they tied me up and told me they were going […]

