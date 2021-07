Tribune Online

Naira Marley’s case adjourned till October 5

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned till October 5, 2021, for the continuation of trial in the case of Afeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, who was arraigned sometime in 2019 on an 11-count charge of credit card fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, […]

Naira Marley’s case adjourned till October 5

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune