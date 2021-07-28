We’ll increase education budget by 50% over two years, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

The assurance was contained in a document entitled, “Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit,” signed as a form of commitment at the ongoing summit in London.

“We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark,” he stated.

The summit, which is being co-hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Kenyan…