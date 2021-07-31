Kwara APC adopts parallel congress

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Kwara APC Ward congress, Professor Jonathan Ayuba has urged all the stakeholders to ensure that the process is peaceful and orderly.

Speaking at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting called by the APC national headquarters’ Congress Planning Committee in Ilorin, Professor Ayuba said that, “The national secretariat of APC has taken these congresses very seriously because the foundation of the success of the party at the national level depends on the foundation that we laid that the construction will continue,” he said.

“I was given a list of stakeholders and I personally made contacts with some of your critical stakeholders. With what I have done I…