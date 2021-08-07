NAF jets destroy bandits’ camp, kill 78 in three-day bombardments in North West

Several bandits’ camps have been destroyed in North West Nigeria following aggressive airstrikes in a three-day intensive military operation led by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

A competent Military source told Tribune Online in Abuja on Saturday that the NAF jets’ bombardments also killed no fewer than 78 bandits during the operations.

According to the source, “Air offensive action against bandits in North West Nigeria received a boost in a three-day intensive military operation led by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

“In its resolve to rid the region of banditry, the air component focused on locations with a high concentration of bandits such as South of…