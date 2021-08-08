Ayade takes maiden flight on Cally Air, says experience world-class

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, on Sunday, flew Cally Air for the first time, describing the experience as wonderful.

Cally Air, which is wholly owned by Cross River State, commenced commercial operations about three weeks ago.

Speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, shortly after disembarking from a Cally Air flight from Calabar, the governor said the experience of flying the airline was world-class.

A press statement issued by Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the governor said that the visibly thrilled Ayade said the experience was outstanding, adding that ” it was smooth, fantastic and timely. I was thrilled by the take-off and…