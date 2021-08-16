Saraki, others speak on potential of FinTech for economic growth

STAKEHOLDERS have canvassed the use of utilising the Financial Technologies (FinTech) sector in creating opportunities, good jobs and great wealth in Nigeria.

The economic potentials for FinTech in Nigeria are huge. The prospect for growth in the industry is promising, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, beyond facilitating core financial transactions and increasing financial inclusion amongst the underbanked and unbanked, FinTech is fast devolving into agriculture, transportation, healthcare, education, insurance, asset acquisition, and other basic consumer needs.

These were the opinions of stakeholders at the third edition of the Grow Nigeria…