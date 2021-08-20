Jos crisis: Unending tussle, no winner, no medal

Every life is sacrosanct. I condemn in totality all killings being perpetrated in every part of Plateau in the name of ethnic, religious or political crisis. Is the negative image created for the state in the eyes of other states and the international community, not enough?

My question to those ethnic and religious bigots who often cause crisis in the state is; which medal have you won for your religion/ethnic group by killing innocent people? Is it gold, bronze or silver?

I ask again, as a conflict merchant or entrepreneur, how much profit have you made out of the crisis that you have created as a result of your actions or inactions. Does the blood money make you to be the richest person…