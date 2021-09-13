Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, ex-govs honour Awo in Lagos

VICE-PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo led other prominent Nigerians, including the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former governors of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chief Gbenga Daniel, among others, to accord honour to the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Hannah Dideolu.

The event was a film presentation/drama, titled: “Awo: The Man, His Jewel And…” The presentation by Duke of Somolu Production, which took place at Glover Hall, showcased the political life and times of the sage and his wife, Hannah, who papa himself described as Jewel of inestimable value.

Others present at the event…