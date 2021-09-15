CBN to launch N15trn infrastructure fund in October

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to launch InfraCorp Plc, the N15trn Infrastructure Fund, meant to boost funding for capital projects, in October.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN, governor, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at the 14th annual conference of the Chartered Institute Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The CBN governor said that the project, conceptualised by the apex bank alongside African Finance Corporation and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, would help to address the challenge of infrastructure deficit in the country.

Emefiele also said plans were in top gear to establish the Nigerian International Financial Centre (NIFC) to consolidate growth and…