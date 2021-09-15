APC needs hard decisions to survive, says Lukman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Director General of Progressives Governors’ Forum, Dr Saliu Lukman says what commentators describe as crisis in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are but evolutionary process of the party, stressing that APC is constantly renewing itself. He Spoke to LEO SOBECHI and ADAMU ABUH in Abuja.

The apprehension remains that APC will collapse with the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari, how do you react to that?

That is like a wish, it is not fear. There are people who wished that happens, what I know is that can only happen if party leaders sit back and stop doing what they are doing now. They are at every point in time confronting the challenges facing the party.

As I always say, leadership is not popularity contest. It is about taking hard decisions, those hard decisions would be liked by some sections of the party and some would definitely get angry. But, at the end, the party needs those…