OPSH bursts drug syndicates, recovers illicit drugs worth N7.5m

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of security in Plateau State has burst a drug syndicate and recovered 248 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about 7.5 million naira.

OPSH in a statement signed by its military Information Officer, Major Shaku Takwa, pointed out that the substance was concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos, KJA 150 EG.

“The suspects Ex-Corporal Essien Friday, 60-year-old retired Army personnel and 50-year-old Ibrahim Ali were arrested by the troops during stop and search operation along road Manchok – Jos in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State. The suspects claimed that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance…