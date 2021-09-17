YIAGA asks INEC to update voters with new polling unit

An election observer group, YIAGA Africa, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State to publish information to enable eligible voters to locate the new polling units as well as how to get their permanent voter cards for a seamless process.

Election Programme Manager, Mr Paul James, stated this, on Thursday, in Awka at a programme to engage Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) leaders in the state.

He also urged political parties to get involved in voter education, saying they commanded the highest number of followership as far as election is concerned.

He explained that voters needed to understand the need to make conscious efforts to participate in the…