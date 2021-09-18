Fmr Kosovo President salutes Emir of Keffi over palace gender sensitivity

The former President of Kosovo, Atifete Jahjaga has applauded the Emir of Keffi, His Royal Highness, Dr Shehu-Usman Chindo, Yanmusa 111, for being gender sensitive in his palace.

She said the Emir demonstrated a lot of courage to allow women to play a role in the traditional palace, where before now was a preserve of the male gender.

She said the move should be taken and elevated to the nation’s political level, as a good example for women to play their role politically to advance nation-building.

Former President Jahjaga, led a delegation of the international working group (IWG) of Sustainable Advocacy for Gender Equality (SAGE) to the Emir of Keffi, on his invitation, to promote the…