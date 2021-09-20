Philanthropist donates food items to motherless children, empowers citizens in Ekiti

A successful engineer and philanthropist, Chief Kemi Elebute-Halle, has donated food and other materials to motherless children and as well empower citizens in Ekiti state.

Elebute-Halle who was confirmed with a chieftaincy title of Erelu Atayese of Iyin-Ekiti alongside her Israeli husband, Engr Haim Halle, by the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, at the weekend also distributed helmets for about 200 Okada riders, 5kg bags of Rice for 150 people and cash gifts to the less privileged in the community.

She noted that her gesture to the children was a way of giving succour to them in her renewed vigour to see them achieving their God-given potentials in life regardless of their…