SOS to Buhari, Okowa, Malami over missing N300m meant for Itsekiri development

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami have been called upon to prevail on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the missing N300 million from the account of the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC).

Legal practitioner and Warri Chief, Robinson Ariyo of the Robinson Ariyo & Co., Warri, made the plea, on Thursday, during a press conference at the Olu of Warri Palace Hall.

The Egogo of Warri Kingdom said he resorted to sending a Save Our Souls (SOS) to President Buhari, Governor Okowa and Mallam Malami following the alleged failure of the EFCC, the…