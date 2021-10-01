At 61, Nigeria isn’t a toddler, do your constitutional duties, SSANU tells political office holders

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has lambasted political office holders and politicians for focusing on grabbing and keeping political powers, while the citizens are languishing in abject poverty and suffering immeasurably by the height of insecurity that ravages the country.

SSANU, therefore, asked political office holders (the President, Senate President, Speaker etc) to re-invent themselves, leave their selfish interest and do their constitutional duties of providing security and basic needs for the citizens.

As stated in its Independence message signed by its National President Comrade Mohammed H. Ibrahim, the Union said; “How could it be that our children…