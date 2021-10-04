Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6, goes home with N90m grand prize

Whitemoney has emerged the sixth winner of the BBNaija reality TV show after polling the highest votes at the finale of the 2021 edition tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ on Sunday night, October 3, 2021, at the grand finale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Whitemoney, one of the six finalists standing after spending a total of 70 days – 10 weeks – in the house, has won the grand prize of N90 million.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Emmanuel, Angel, Cross, and Pere from the Big Brother House.

The last six housemates were Liquorose, Pere, WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Angel, and Cross.

Emmanuel was evicted as the 21st housemate leaving the house while Angel emerged as the 22nd…