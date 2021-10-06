In memory of a very good friend, Chief Olalekan Ogundimu

I write on behalf of the highly esteemed chiefs and good people of Oke-Ona Egba, my family and I, to say farewell to a bosom friend. A friend that sticks more than a brother -Chief Olalekan Ogundimu the Akingbotun of Oke-Ona Egba, a Past District Governor ‘Plus’ of Rotary International District 9110 and the Chairman of Oke-Ona Egba Dynasty Trust Foundation, who slept in the Lord on the 20th of July, 2021 at the ripe age of 84 years. I am yet to come to terms with the fact that you are no more. You were a bosom and dependable friend per excellence. We have been together for almost seven decades, since 1952. We were together as secondary school boys at the Abeokuta…