Nigeria’s food crisis unfortunate —Owosibo

Dr Adekoya Owosibo is the Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan. He speaks with ABIODUN AWOLAJA on the mandate of the college and sundry issues. Excerpts:

CONGRATULATIONS on today’s convocation. It seems that the graduands are from different years. Why is this so?

That is so because prior to now, we had fewer students graduating. We waited to have like 1,000 students before hosting a befitting convocation. Now we have about 500 students graduating every year on the average. In the last two years, we have over 1,000 already. And we have even more on an annual basis now. However, from henceforth, under this administration, it will be an annual…