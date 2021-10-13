Wizkid’s Essence makes history as first African song to reach Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Essence, the song by Wizkid, Tems and Justin Bieber has made history as the first African song to reach the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is Wizkid’s second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with Essence, following his featured turn with Kyla, on Drake’s 10-week 2016, number one song, One Dance.

According to Baller Alert, this news is not only a celebratory moment for Tems and WizKid — who has now secured his first top 10 as a solo artist and second hit since Drake’s 2016 smash “One Dance” — but for Nigerian music as a whole. “Essence” is reportedly the first Nigerian song in history to reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

