Why foreign shipping companies dump empty containers in Nigeria

INVESTIGATIONS have revealed that between 2008 and 2017, foreign shipping companies dumped a total of 425,909 containers in Nigeria, just as findings revealed that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has recently put in place measures to address this.

According to data sourced from the NPA, foreign shipping companies were leaving larger numbers of containers behind in the country compared to the numbers of containers that they departed with, thereby turning Nigeria into a dumpsite for empty containers.

Nigerian Tribune’s investigations revealed that the foreign shipping companies find it easy to dump empty containers in Nigeria because it is cheaper for them to do so as there is no…