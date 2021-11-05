Anambra election: Let every vote count, INEC chairman appeals to staff

As the citizens of Anambra State troop to the polling booths this Saturday to elect a new governor, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has urged the staff of the commission to ensure that every single vote counts.

Professor Yakubu in a statement he personally signed admonished the staff on election duty to be guided by the commission extant laws, guidelines/regulations and good conscience.

He further assured Nigerians that Anambra governorship election will be an improvement on the high standards achieved in recent elections.

The statement read in part: “After several months of preparations, the Anambra State Governorship election…