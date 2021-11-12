I didn’t pass the buck over my responsibility on formation of NDDC Board, says Akpabio

Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described as untrue, the report in some sections of the media that he buck passed on his responsibility for the constitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The minister, in a statement he personally signed, attributed the report to those he described as falsehood writers who he alleged were sponsored to write the said story.

Akpabio said the report was done when he was outside the country on a national assignment, adding that he had checked with his media aide, Jackson Udom, and discovered that the aide was misquoted.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to sponsored write ups in the…