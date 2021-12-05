Nigerian-born Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson named new Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealth Group in US

A Nigerian-born medical doctor, Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer of the UnitedHealth Group in the United States of America.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest health insurance company in the United States by net premiums, with market capitalisation of over $400.7 billion.

In this new position, Dr. Wilson is expected to oversee over 340,000 skilled medical experts and will lead the company’s clinical innovations, focusing particularly on improving health equity.

Dr. Wilson was admitted to the first medical school in West Africa, the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, in 1977 and graduated in 1983. After internship and youth service, she…