Brand analysts, nutritionists commend Hollandia Zero Yoghurt campaign

Some analysts in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space and nutritionists have applauded the new Hollandia Zero Yoghurt, tagged “So Much Yoghurt Goodness, Zero Compromise”, for its boldness in highlighting the product value and driving preference and purchase intentions.

The campaign, they argue, reflects deep insights on the shift in consumption pattern as a result of growing health and lifestyle consciousness in the country.

A brand executive with Wingplus Communication, Koffi Benson, stated that the absence of lactose and artificial sweeteners coupled with the natural Yoghurt taste, which are always key considerations for making the switch to…