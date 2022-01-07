Coalition lauds FG’s imposition of N10/litre on carbonated drinks

The National Action on Sugar (NASR), a health coalition advocating for policy measures to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, has lauded Federal Government (FG) for the imposition of N10/litre on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

The Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed had at the public presentation of the 2022 budget in Abuja on Wednesday announced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr Adamu Alhassan Umar, NASR Member and President, Nigerian Cancer Society and Omei Bongos-Ikwue Coalition Representative, the Group said revenue from such tax can then be channelled towards health programs.

It said towards the end of…