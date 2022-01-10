Benue govt to support families of over 120 fallen security personnel with N60m

No fewer than 120 security personnel were killed in the line of duty while working in Benue State between 2017 till date, Tribune Online has learnt

Governor Ortom disclosed that his government was ready to give financial support to families of the security personnel who were killed in the line of duty.

He stated this on Sunday during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with Benue State Government.

Ortom explained that the family members of each security personnel will be supported with N500,000 each to cushion the effect of the absence of their…