Ganduje’s critic raises the alarm after receiving police summons

FORMER Kano Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, on Monday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the Kano State government to infringe on his fundamental rights using the police apparatus.

It will be recalled that Magaji was sacked as an aide to Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and a state commissioner at different intervals.

In what appeared like a save our soul message on his Facebook page, Magaji said: “After failing to shut down my Facebook page, Kano State Government has resorted to intimidation using state police apparatus.”

He further added: “Moments ago, I have officially been invited to police SIB political unit, Kano on charges I am waiting to hear!”

…