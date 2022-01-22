Ayu, Makinde, five other governors receive defecting Lagos APC leaders into PDP

THE national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu; Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde; former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and five other governors on the platform of the party, on Friday, received the convener of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, aka JANDOR, into the PDP fold.

The governors in attendance were the host governor, Makinde; Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Bayelsa State governor, Senator Duoye Diri.

The event, which had in attendance…