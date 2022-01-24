The 10-star life – meaning

Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.”

Pilate therefore said to Him, “Are You a king then?”

Jesus answered, “You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.” John 18:36-37

Very often, almost like a recurrent decimal, people ask me what exactly they can do to live a life of meaning and purpose. It is as if people actually expect me as a Life Coach to give them a definite agenda…