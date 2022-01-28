Ekiti 2022: APC has no candidate yet, says aggrieved aspirant

An All progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Kayode Ojo has accused the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of coming to the state to validate “fraud” and not for the conduct of any credible primary, saying the party has no candidate yet for the June 18, 2022 poll.

Ojo posited that what the Badaru-led APC Primary committee did with the alleged shoddy conduct of the governorship primary in Ekiti, was a complete disgrace to APC, regretting that figures were concocted for aspirants even when no election was held.

The aggrieved aspirant was one of the seven contestants that boycotted the primary held in Ekiti, on Thursday, on account of alleged…