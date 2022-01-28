Soldier kills revenue collector in Onitsha

There was tension at bridgehead Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday, following the killing of a 27-year-old man, a revenue collector by Soldier.

Tribune Online gathered that one of the soldiers at its checkpoint at bridgehead shot the boy dead while he pulled the trigger to shoot on air before the bullet hit the boy.

A witness who does not want to be mentioned in the print, said the soldiers were pursuing and smashing mirrors of commercial vehicles who were plying one-way drive to cross the bridge when the incident happened.

‘As the soldiers were trying to stop the motorists from plying one-way. They were running to escape, one of the soldiers pulled his gun and shot in the air but the…