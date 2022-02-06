Lafarge affirms commitment to road safety, launches South-west driving institute

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the launch of the Lafarge Driving Institute in its Ewekoro plant in Ogun State, South-West Nigeria.

The Lafarge Driving Institute in the South-West is the second of-its-kind created by the building solutions company following the commissioning of the first driving institute in the South East in 2017.

The company has continued to provide drivers who have enrolled in the institute with industry-leading training programs tailored to the needs of Nigerian heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) such as trucks, trailers and articulated vehicles drivers.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc., Mr Khaled El Dokani, stressed Lafarge’s…