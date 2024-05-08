Assessing the revolving door: Legality and best practices

THE recent conversations about the propriety of appointing former government regulators as board members of companies within the same sector call for enlightenment. While MTN Nigeria is in the spotlight at the moment, an intervention helps to shed light on a practice considered standard not only in Nigeria but also worldwide. The composition of a company’s board of directors is crucial, serving as the guiding force behind organizational objectives. A company’s articles of incorporation and corporate bylaws determine the structure and powers of the board. The board operates as a fiduciary on behalf of the company and its shareholders, providing insight, advice, and leadership for…