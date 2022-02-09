Group appeals FG to lift ban on sale of petroleum products at border communities

Residents of border communities in Ogun State through the Federation of Informal Workers’ Organisations of Nigeria (FIWON) have appealed to the federal government to as a matter of urgency to lift the ban on the sale of petroleum products in the border communities.

The General Secretary of FIWON, Comrade Gbenga Komolafe, while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, said those living in the border communities are being subjected to untold hardship since the borders were closed on August 20, 2019, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Komolafe said a survey conducted by FIWON indicated that residents of border communities in the last two years were faced with harsh economic…