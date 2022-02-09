Delta to recruit 1,500 teachers, says official

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Delta Government on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 1,500 teachers for its secondary schools as part of the plans to boost education in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, told newsmen in Asaba that it was part of the decisions reached at a recent State Executive Council (EXCO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration had three years ago engaged about 1,000 science teachers in its secondary schools across the state.

Aniagwu said that the recruitment became necessary to fill the gaps in all subject areas occasioned by deaths, retirements, and establishment of new schools across the state.

He said that the recruitment would be based on merit and devoid of political influence, adding that interviews would be computer-based.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

