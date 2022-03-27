APC convention: Dogara quits race for deputy national chairman

The member representing Bogoro/ Dass/Tafawa Balewa, Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Yakubu Dogara has withdrawn his interest in contesting for the position of the National Deputy Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yakubu Dogara who is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Reps in a letter to the APC National Convention Election Subcommittee National Secretarial, titled ‘Notification of My Decision to Withdraw from the Race for National Deputy Chairman (North)’ stated that he took the decision in the spirit of a loyal party man.

He wrote in the letter made public late Saturday evening that, “I wish to communicate my decision to…