Huge advertising debt: APCON, NBC take case to EFCC

Huge advertising debt: APCON, NBC take case to EFCC

THE apex regulatory  body in the nation’s advertising industry, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), have enlisted the support of the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in their quest to curb the fraudulent activities of some stakeholders, and find a lasting solution to the issue of advertising […]

Huge advertising debt: APCON, NBC take case to EFCC
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

