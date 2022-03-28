



Tribune Online

Huge advertising debt: APCON, NBC take case to EFCC

THE apex regulatory body in the nation’s advertising industry, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), have enlisted the support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in their quest to curb the fraudulent activities of some stakeholders, and find a lasting solution to the issue of advertising […]

Huge advertising debt: APCON, NBC take case to EFCC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune