I will never be a politician — Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has said he will never be a politician.

Adeboye disclosed this on Sunday Service held at RCCG Ebute Meta, Lagos, saying “Politics is not my calling but to be a pastor.”

He said his assignment was to pray for people not to be a partisan politician.

According to him, “everyone has the right to join a political party but his duty was to pray and he will keep doing that.

He said, “In RCCG, every party is mainly represented. I’m a father of all and I like it that way. I’m not a politician and I will never be. My ministry, not politics.

“As a Nigerian, you must register,…