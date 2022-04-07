Is the government confused? – Tribune Online

I must commend our leaders for approving a billion naira for the purchase of lie detector scanner and night vision glasses for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It is a good decision, in fact a perfect way to eradicate insecurity among hungry and frustrated citizens, at a time when the students are deprived of education.

The Federal Government (FG) is yet to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which embarked on strike to demand the revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution and promotion arrears, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement and the…