Foundation organises ‘Memorable Ramadan’ for widows in Oyo, Kwara, others

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) in Oyo State, last weekend, marked its 1443/2022 ‘Memorable Ramadan’ programme for widows with the distribution of cash and food items to a number of beneficiaries.

At the programme, which was held simultaneously in Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Saki and Iseyin, N15,000 worth of food items comprising rice, beans, garri and palm oil as well as the sum N5,000 cash were presented to each of the women.

At the event in Ibadan, held under the supervision of the state coordinator, Dr Nafiu Musa, alongside other officers of the foundation, 52 widows went home with the gifts.

Before the symbolic distribution, the coordinator of the foundation for the female…