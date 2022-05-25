NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for abducting, sexually assaulting two minors in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has stated that it is investigating a 65-year-old night guard, Oluwole Akinola, who allegedly abducted two minors for days and sexually assaulted them while they were in his custody.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday said that the Gender-based Violence Unit of the corps is currently interrogating the suspect while the two victims are also helping in the investigation.

“It will be recalled that one of the victims’ fathers, Borokini Oluwaseun, 32, of Aduralere Street, Ilorin, has come to the NSCDC office to complain…