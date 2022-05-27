Saddique Baba emerges Bauchi APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023

At the end of a keen contest, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar has emerged the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Bauchi State for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Results of the party primaries which lasted throughout the night of Thursday to early Friday morning indicated that Saddique Baba Abubakar, a retired Air Marshal polled a total of 370 votes to defeat eight other aspirants.

At the end of the voting and counting, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika polled 278 votes to come second while Nura Manu Soro polled 269 votes to emerge third and Dr Musa Babayo came a distant fourth with 70 votes.

Others were: Farouk Mustapha who polled 26 votes; Mahmoud…